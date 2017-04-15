Hot weather with slight dust expected...

Hot weather with slight dust expected today: Qatar MET

19 hrs ago

Doha: Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6:00pm Saturday inshore will be hazy at place at first, becomes hot daytime and slight dusty with scattered clouds. Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds.

