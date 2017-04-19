Highlights of Qatar Motor Show 2017

Highlights of Qatar Motor Show 2017

A model stands beside a Maserati Gran Turismo Sport during the Qatar Motor Show 2017 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Capital of Qatar, April 18, 2017. The five days of the show will witness hybrid cars, connected cars and some of the most tech-advanced vehicles in the world.

