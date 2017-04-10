Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition provi...

Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition provides platform for Qatari fashion talent

Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: More than a third of the 250 exhibitors at 11th Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition are represented by home-grown talent. The emerging designers are in the company of internationally renowned peers, including Eriko, Hessa Falasi and Naseem Alandalo as part of the 350 brands showcased at this year's exhibition.

Chicago, IL

