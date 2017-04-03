Her Excellency Sheikha Hind meets QatarDebate's Elite Academy

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation , has met with members of QatarDebate's Elite Academy. The gathering was also attended by Machaille Al-Naimi, President of Community Development, Qatar Foundation, and took place at QF Headquarters ahead of the 4th International Universities Arabic Debating Championship , which will be held in Doha, Qatar, from April 8 - 12. The Elite Academy is a unique initiative of QatarDebate, a member QF, which aims to train and mentor young men and women from around the region through specialized learning opportunities.

