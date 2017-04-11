Hazy weather expected tonight: Qatar MET
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6 a.m. on Wednesday will be fine, becoming hazy at places later, while offshore it will be hazy with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. Wind inshore will be southeasterly to easterly at a speed of 3 to 10-15 knots at places at first.
