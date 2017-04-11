Hazy weather expected tonight: Qatar MET

Hazy weather expected tonight: Qatar MET

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6 a.m. on Wednesday will be fine, becoming hazy at places later, while offshore it will be hazy with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. Wind inshore will be southeasterly to easterly at a speed of 3 to 10-15 knots at places at first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC