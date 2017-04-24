Hamas political document to be presen...

Hamas political document to be presented Monday in Qatar

1 hr ago Read more: Ynetnews

Deputy Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that "Hamas' new political document, which will be presented tomorrow, does not refer to our principles or strategies." Haniyeh added that "the five principles of Hamas-Palestine, Jerusalem, the right of return, resistance and national unity-will not change."

