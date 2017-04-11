GWC records QR50.5m net profit in Q1
Qatar's leading logistics provider GWC has recorded has recorded a net profit of QR50.5m for the first quarter of 2017, up from QR46.5m posted a year ago. The company's revenue streams gained QR222.7m at the end of the quarter, as compared with QR220m in the first quarter of 2016.
