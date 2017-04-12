Five traffic 'black spots' identified in Qatar

Five traffic 'black spots' identified...

16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The National Traffic Safety Committee has identified five traffic "black spots" across the country that witness more traffic accidents and urged the authorities to speed up work of pedestrian bridges at several designated locations. The committee which held a meeting yesterday with other partners to review the 2017-2022 Traffic Safety Action plan,set a target to save the life of 800 people who could be victims of traffic accidents and prevent 2,000 severe injuries due to accidents during the next 10 years.

