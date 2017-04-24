First non-stop flights from London to Australia on sale NOW - " ...
The flight from London, UK to Perth, Australia will take 17 hours non-stop, and now we finally know how much they will cost. A passenger looking to take the first flight, which will be available March 25, 2018 and return two weeks later can expect to pay 1,344.47 return.
