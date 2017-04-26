Fiery winds lash Qatar; Department of Meteorology warns of more
Toppled barricades and scattered debris on the streets due to strong winds that hit the country yesterday. The dusty winds reached 40 knots and reduced visibility to less than 2 km in some places.
