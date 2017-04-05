Father Emir to patronize Mall of Qatar opening
Under the Patronage and Attendance of His Highness the Father Emir HH Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, everyone is invited to enjoy a wonderful day at the grand opening event of the first live entertainment super regional mall! Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping dining and family entertainment - Mall of Qatar announced its awaited Grand Opening Ceremony on April 8, 2017. The special event will be packed full of thrilling festivities, world class shows and live entertainment specially curated, designed and implemented to reflect the vision and direction of the State of Qatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC