Emir holds official talks with Philip...

Emir holds official talks with Philippines President

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar and the Philippines, led by the HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte, held Sunday a round of official talks at the Emiri Diwan. During the session they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them in all fields, especially in infrastructure, agriculture, health and education investments, as well as increasing cooperation in the fields of experience exchange and expatriate labor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC