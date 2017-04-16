Duterte to Qatar bizmen: No extortion, harassment under my gov't
This was his message to the businessmen during his attendance to the Philippine-Qatar Business Forum held in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. "Philippines has always been known to not to honor contract, no, no, no, this time.
