Duterte secures $925-M worth of inves...

Duterte secures $925-M worth of investment pledges from Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte was able to secure over $925 million possible new investments from the three Middle Eastern countries that he has visited, officials said Sunday. The investment pledges between Filipino businessmen and their counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar, if realized, could create approximately 62,000 new jobs for the Filipinos, according to Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a press conference in Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,789 • Total comments across all topics: 280,345,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC