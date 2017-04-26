Dutch companies 'big investors' in Qatar: Envoy
Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Qatar Dr Bahia Tahzib-Lie has said that Dutch companies are "big investors" in Qatar and fully committed to Qatar National Vision 2030. She was talking to The Peninsula on the eve of National Day of the Netherlands which was marked yesterday.
