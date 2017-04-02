Doha Youth Choir presents the famous ...

Doha Youth Choir presents the famous German Magdeburg Knabenchor in Qatar

4 hrs ago

Doha Youth Choir in its fourth year since inception brings to the community a new sound in choral singing all the way from Germany. Announcing the choir group's latest concert in April with the visiting all male choir from Magdeburg in Germany, DYC's founder director, Alena Pyne, takes the choir a step ahead in community engagement and cultural exchange as part of its participation in the Qatar-German 2017 Year of Culture in collaboration with the Doha German Embassy.

