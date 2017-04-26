Doha Metro will have the fastest driverless trains in the region
Doha: The Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited a life sized mock-ups of the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram trains. The Emir was given an explanation by Qatar Railways Company about the state-of-the-art technology used in both trains, as well as their unique interior and exterior design, safety features and services future users can expect.
