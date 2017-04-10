Doha Bank achieves 2.9% profit growth with impressive ratios

His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Doha Bank, announced Doha Bank's financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Net profit for the first quarter of 2017 recorded an impressive QAR 364 million as compared to QAR 354 million for the same period in 2016 showing an increase of 2.9%.

