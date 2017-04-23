Diversion on Al Wakra Road frustrates...

Diversion on Al Wakra Road frustrates motorists; hashtag trends on social media

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Road diversion on Al Wakra Road is creating lot of frustration among motorists as it is causing lot of traffic jam and confusion. Some motorists complained that they found it difficult to enter Barwa Village while driving from Wakra side as the left turn is blocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC