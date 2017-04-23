Diversion on Al Wakra Road frustrates motorists; hashtag trends on social media
Doha: Road diversion on Al Wakra Road is creating lot of frustration among motorists as it is causing lot of traffic jam and confusion. Some motorists complained that they found it difficult to enter Barwa Village while driving from Wakra side as the left turn is blocked.
