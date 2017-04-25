Credit Suisse Qatar Venture Hires New...

Credit Suisse Qatar Venture Hires New CEO as Asset Growth Slows

Credit Suisse Group AG's joint venture with Qatar Investment Authority has appointed its third chief executive officer in five years as the money manager struggles to grow its assets. Aventicum Capital Management Qatar LLC named Francois Jansen van Rensburg as CEO in January, replacing Habib Oueijan who resigned that month, the firm said in response to questions from Bloomberg. Van Rensburg was already the company's chief operating officer and will stay on in that role.

Chicago, IL

