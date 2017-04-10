Conde Nast expected to announce new e...

Conde Nast expected to announce new editor for Vogue Arabia

Brandon Sun

The Saudi princess at the helm of the newly launched Vogue Arabia has apparently left her post as editor-in-chief after just two print issues of the luxury fashion magazine. When asked about the reported departure Thursday by The Associated Press, publisher CondA© Nast International said: "We will ensure you receive the announcement regarding the new editor as and when the time is right."

Chicago, IL

