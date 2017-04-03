.com | Airlines beat #ElectronicsBan ...

.com | Airlines beat #ElectronicsBan by loaning laptops, iPads for free in business class

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News24

International airlines affected by the US and UK's ban of electronics in flight cabins have resorted to quick, creative solutions to circumvent the inconvenience to travellers. In the latest move, Qatar airways has announced that they are now handing out laptops and iPads for passengers to use in their business class cabins for the duration of the flight - for free! "By providing this laptop loan service we can ensure that our passengers on flights to the US can continue to work whilst on-board," the Doha-based airline said in an official statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC