.com | Airlines beat #ElectronicsBan by loaning laptops, iPads for free in business class

International airlines affected by the US and UK's ban of electronics in flight cabins have resorted to quick, creative solutions to circumvent the inconvenience to travellers. In the latest move, Qatar airways has announced that they are now handing out laptops and iPads for passengers to use in their business class cabins for the duration of the flight - for free! "By providing this laptop loan service we can ensure that our passengers on flights to the US can continue to work whilst on-board," the Doha-based airline said in an official statement.

