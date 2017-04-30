Chance of light rain tonight: Qatar MET

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6 a.m. on Monday will be slightly dusty and partly cloudy at times with weak chance of light rain at places, becoming hazy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. Wind inshore will be northerly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knots reaching 18 knots at times at northern areas and becoming variable less than 5 knots later.

Chicago, IL

