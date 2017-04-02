Celebrate Qatar's diversity at #DariQatar screening on 4 April at Qatar International Food festival

Doha: In partnership with Qatar International Food Festival , the Doha Film Institute screens the crowd-sourced film initiative #DariQatar by Ahmed Al Sherif, for the final time during the Festival at 7 PM on April 4th at the Hotel Park by The Sheraton Grand Hotel Doha. The inspirational film by Doha Film Institute and Qatar Tourism Authority, provides an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate a year in the life of Qatar in an outdoor setting, through personal stories that give insights into the diversity of Qatar and serve as honest portraits of life in the nation.

