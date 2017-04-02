Celebrate Qatar's diversity at #DariQ...

Celebrate Qatar's diversity at #DariQatar screening on 4 April at Qatar International Food festival

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: In partnership with Qatar International Food Festival , the Doha Film Institute screens the crowd-sourced film initiative #DariQatar by Ahmed Al Sherif, for the final time during the Festival at 7 PM on April 4th at the Hotel Park by The Sheraton Grand Hotel Doha. The inspirational film by Doha Film Institute and Qatar Tourism Authority, provides an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate a year in the life of Qatar in an outdoor setting, through personal stories that give insights into the diversity of Qatar and serve as honest portraits of life in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC