CBQ to unveil Super Car at Qatar Motor Show

The 7th edition of Qatar Motor Show, has revealed that an exclusive Super Car sponsored by Commercial Bank will be unveiled at this year's show. Held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Qatar, the highly-anticipated event will open its doors from April 18 to 22, 2017 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center .

