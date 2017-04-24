Carry on: Kangaroo fares, Qatar lapto...

Carry on: Kangaroo fares, Qatar laptop threat, new A380 services and more

Kangaroo route takes biggest hop Qantas has launched year-round return fares for its new Melbourne-Perth-London direct service, which is the first time the Kangaroo route links Australia with Europe in one hop. Economy fares start at $A2270 but are expected to drop below $A2000 during sale periods.

