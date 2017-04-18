Cardiff Airport unveils Qatar Airways flights
It already has flights to Orlando in Florida and now Qatar Airlines will fly to Doha, Qatar's capital, from 2018. More than 1.3 million people used the airport in the Vale of Glamorgan in 2016 - a 16% growth in passenger numbers.
