Cardiff Airport gets first-ever long-haul flight in deal with major global airline
Cardiff Airport has received its biggest ever boost after landing one of the world's best known airlines, Qatar Airways. Although no official announcement has been made, and Cardiff Airport has declined to comment, it is understood Qatar Airways is investing in a new, frequent long-haul direct service from the Rhoose-based airport to the Middle Eastern hub of Hamad International Airport in Doha.
