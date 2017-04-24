Cancer experts set to gather in Doha for masterclass in breast cancer management

As part of its continuous efforts to combine innovative research, first class education, and excellent clinical care, Hamad Medical Corporation is proud to announce its first masterclass in breast cancer management, which will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Doha on 28 and 29 April, 2017. This first masterclass in breast cancer management is being organized by the breast cancer care team at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research under the theme: "Moving Towards Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care."

