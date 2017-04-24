Cancer experts set to gather in Doha ...

Cancer experts set to gather in Doha for masterclass in breast cancer management

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

As part of its continuous efforts to combine innovative research, first class education, and excellent clinical care, Hamad Medical Corporation is proud to announce its first masterclass in breast cancer management, which will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Doha on 28 and 29 April, 2017. This first masterclass in breast cancer management is being organized by the breast cancer care team at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research under the theme: "Moving Towards Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC