Australia joins security crackdown on tech in Middle East airports - CNET
Airline passengers flying from the Middle East to Australia face increased scrutiny and potential delays with the introduction of new electronics screening processes in three major transit airports. Passengers flying out of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha will now be "randomly selected" for explosive detection screening, and face additional "targeted screening of electronic devices."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC