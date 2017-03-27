Australia joins security crackdown on...

Australia joins security crackdown on tech in Middle East airports - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

Airline passengers flying from the Middle East to Australia face increased scrutiny and potential delays with the introduction of new electronics screening processes in three major transit airports. Passengers flying out of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha will now be "randomly selected" for explosive detection screening, and face additional "targeted screening of electronic devices."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC