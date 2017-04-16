Atl tico Madrid's supporters club launched in Qatar
Under the patronage of the Spanish Ambassador to Qatar, Ignacio Escobar, Atltico Madrid's first supporters club has been officially inaugurated in Doha. The launch ceremony took place at the Doha Exhibition Convention Center and it was attended by a large number of local and international media members, as well as members of the club and the Spanish community living in Doha.
