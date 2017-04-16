Atl ©tico Madrid's supporters cl...

Atl tico Madrid's supporters club launched in Qatar

Read more: The Peninsula

Under the patronage of the Spanish Ambassador to Qatar, Ignacio Escobar, Atltico Madrid's first supporters club has been officially inaugurated in Doha. The launch ceremony took place at the Doha Exhibition Convention Center and it was attended by a large number of local and international media members, as well as members of the club and the Spanish community living in Doha.

