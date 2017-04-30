Archiving history: Artist Muftah's paintings keep ancient Qatari life alive

There is a deep sense of nostalgia in the latest monochrome series created by Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah in her attempt to archive an important aspect of the history of her people now rarely found in books. And she triumphs through the effective amalgam of form, colour and texture to visually document the profundity of state of longing in all the eight paintings for her Yeebhom' series.

