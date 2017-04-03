Alfardan Premier Motors confirms luxurious Jaguar Land Rover line up for 2017 Qatar Motor Show
Jaguar Land Rover MENA and its exclusive retailer partner in the State of Qatar, Alfardan Premier Motors Co., have confirmed their participation in the seventh edition of the Qatar Motor Show. Running from 18th to 22nd February 2017, the Qatar Motor Show will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre .
