Al Wakrah Port harbour reopens
Ports Management Company Mwani-Qatar yesterday reopened the harbour of Al Wakrah Port after renovation works for more than four months. Completion of the first phase of the port development is in accordance with the directive of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and within schedule, said a senior official of Mwani Qatar.
