7th Heaven Arts Center holds workshops to reinvigorate artistry in Qatar

The 7th Heaven Arts Center, a social organisation, recently opened doors for all age groups with a wide range of specialised quality programmes, providing development art consultancy services, training for different artistic skills and techniques and community outreach programmes. The centre is described as "a vital educational institute" that focuses on creativity and talent development among children and youth in various fields related to the visual arts, which includes painting, photography, design, graphics, ceramics and printing.

