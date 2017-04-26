7th Heaven Arts Center holds workshop...

7th Heaven Arts Center holds workshops to reinvigorate artistry in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The 7th Heaven Arts Center, a social organisation, recently opened doors for all age groups with a wide range of specialised quality programmes, providing development art consultancy services, training for different artistic skills and techniques and community outreach programmes. The centre is described as "a vital educational institute" that focuses on creativity and talent development among children and youth in various fields related to the visual arts, which includes painting, photography, design, graphics, ceramics and printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 280,510,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC