400 solar artworks by Qatar students on display at the Fire...
Qatar Solar Technologies , a member of Qatar Foundation, yesterday opened Shams Generation 3 Collective Exhibition at the Fire Station featuring 400 solar artworks by students as young as eight from over 20 schools and universities across Qatar. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QSTec, Dr Khalid Al Hajri opened the exhibition with dozens of teachers, parents, and students in attendance.
