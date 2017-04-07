31 OFWs in Saudi Arabia on death row

Thirty-one overseas Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia are currently on death row with some cases, mostly murder, being considered "very complex." This data was revealed by Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Hjayceelyn Quintana, of the Office of Middle East and African Affairs, as President Rodrigo Duterte prepares to visit the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and the State of Qatar next week.

