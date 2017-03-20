Zarif in Qatar amid frosty Arab ties

Zarif in Qatar amid frosty Arab ties

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif paid a formal visit to Doha on Wednesday, the third Arab country Tehran is consulting with within a month to mend fences with the Arab world. Zarif held talks with the country's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on ways to improve ties as Doha has yet to reinstate its ambassador to Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC