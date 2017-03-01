World's most powerful engines needed for longest flight in Qatar Airways' Boeing 777
Lifting the plane with the longest range in the world take the most powerful engine in commercial aviation. To cover the ultra-long distances the Boeing 777-LR must carry vast quantities of fuel.
