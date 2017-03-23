Warming climate presents grave risk of greenhouse gas release in Arctic
As international climate negotiators meet in Doha, Qatar, scientists are issuing a stark warning of possibly huge emissions of the greenhouse gas methane from the warming Arctic. If you want to understand one of the ways that warming in the Arctic is affecting climate change, just light a match and stand back.
