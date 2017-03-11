Volleyball: Emir Cup draw
Officials of teams participating in the Emir Cup Volleyball Championship take part in the draw ceremony, conducted by the Qatar Volleyball Association in Doha yesterday. Eleven teams will be seen in action in the tournament which begins on March 20. Qatar League winners Police, along with El Jaish, Al Rayyan, Al Arabi and Al Shamal have been seeded directly into the main draw.
