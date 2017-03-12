Unique pieces on display at Start Doha art fair

The raw concrete walls of W Doha Hotel & Residences' vast 29th floor exude an industrial vibe which complements the diversity of unique pieces on display at the first ever 'Start Doha' contemporary art fair which opened here yesterday. Running in parallel with the third annual The New York times 'Art for Tomorrow' conference, the exhibition provides platform to more than 20 artists from various international galleries and artists based in Qatar, some of whom have taken part in the 'Artists in Residence' programme at the Fire Station.

