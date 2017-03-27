U...O OaU...O 'Usuoeo ' Uoeo O O U U Uoe U O1O U Uoeo Oa O U Uoeusu......

The World Innovation Summit for Health will join key local stakeholders at an event to mark World Autism Awareness Day at Al Shaqab on April 1. The aim of this event, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Health , Qatar, is to raise awareness around autism, a mental health condition developed in early childhood. World Autism Awareness Day was first proposed by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation , to the United Nations in 2007 and was adopted without a vote by the UN General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.