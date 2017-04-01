Thousands throng Hotel Park on first weekend of QIFF
Thousands of food enthusiasts thronged the Hotel Park to savour a wide variety of delectable cuisines at the eighth Qatar International Food Festival on its first weekend yesterday. Apart from enjoying the food, many of those who visited the festival were happy and satisfied with the new venue saying it is a breath of fresh air after having the festival at the MIA Park for several years.
