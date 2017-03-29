Things to do at the Qatar International Food Festival 2017
The 8th Qatar International Food Festival is much bigger this year with the theme "A Different Side of Food". Hundreds of food enthusiasts are expected to throng the venue to sample mouth-watering cuisines offered by some of the best restaurants and cafes in the country.
