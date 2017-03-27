The Long Way to Beat the Laptop Ban

The Long Way to Beat the Laptop Ban

Read more: Bloomberg

Business travelers face longer trips and higher ticket prices if they're to circumvent the ban on using laptops and other devices aboard U.S.- and U.K.-bound flights from a clutch of airports including four of the world's busiest aviation interchanges. While an analysis of routes to the U.S. and U.K. from Asia, Africa and the Middle East reveals that passengers have a number of options for avoiding the ban-affected hubs of Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, many of the alternative routes involve lengthier journeys, higher fares or limited timetables-and sometimes a combination of all three.

Chicago, IL

