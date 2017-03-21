The Latest: Qatar airways issues aler...

The Latest: Qatar airways issues alert on new US rules

The Latest developments related to the U.S. government move to bar passengers in eight Muslim-majority countries from bringing laptops and other electronics onboard direct flights to the United States : Qatar Airways has issued a travel alert to passengers about the new U.S. security guidelines prohibiting them from carrying electronics other than mobile phones onto its U.S.-bound planes. The government-backed carrier said Tuesday it has "made special arrangements to assist passengers in securing their devices in the aircraft's baggage hold," without elaborating.

