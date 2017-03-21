The Latest: Qatar airways issues alert on new US rules

The Latest developments related to the U.S. government move to bar passengers in eight Muslim-majority countries from bringing laptops and other electronics onboard direct flights to the United States : Qatar Airways has issued a travel alert to passengers about the new U.S. security guidelines prohibiting them from carrying electronics other than mobile phones onto its U.S.-bound planes. The government-backed carrier said Tuesday it has "made special arrangements to assist passengers in securing their devices in the aircraft's baggage hold," without elaborating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.