Texas A&M at Qatar students host high schoolers for two-day engineering conference

Students from Texas A&M University at Qatar hosted about 45 high school students from across Qatar for a two-day engineering extravaganza in the Texas A&M Engineering Building in Education City. Organized by the Student Engineers' Council and sponsored by Dolphin Energy, FAME aimed to introduce potential Aggie engineering students to the world-class, accredited engineering programs offered by Texas A&M at Qatar and welcome them to the Aggie family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.