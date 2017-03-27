Sri Lanka Navy comes to the aid of a ...

Sri Lanka Navy comes to the aid of a critically ill foreign national aboard a merchant ship

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 30, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has rendered assistance today to bring ashore a critically ill foreign national who had suffered a sudden heart attack aboard a merchant ship at sea for treatment. The foreign national was aboard the Greece flagged Crude Oil Tanker MV ALONISSOS which is in Laccadive Sea on a voyage from State of Qatar to South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC