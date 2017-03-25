Soil-less farming a big hit in Qatar

The demand for the hydroponic technique used by some local agricultural farms to increase production of vegetables has increased and more than 200 individuals and entities have asked for installation of this modern soil-less farming method at their homes or farms in last three days. "In the last three days of the fifth Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition "Agriteq 2017", we have received more than 200 applications from various individuals and commercial entities asking this technology and green-houses at their homes and farms as it is more healthy than traditional agriculture," said Ali Ahmed from The Global Farm for Agricultural Supplies pavilion at the 'Agriteq 2017'.

